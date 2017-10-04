All set for GHANAFEST SA 2017

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

The 7th edition of GHANAFEST SA, Ghana’s annual cultural, trade and entertainment festival in South Africa is scheduled to be held in Pretoria at 12:00 noon on Saturday, 7th October, 2017, at the Magnolia Dell Park, under the theme “Bringing People Together For a Golden African Experience”.

According to the Organizers who spoke to GhanaCreativearts.com This year’s theme is drawn from the vision of Ghana’s First President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who declared the Independence of Ghana from British Colonial rule, 60 years ago, on 6th March 1957, but noted on that day that the “Independence of Ghana was meaningless unless it is linked-up with the total liberation of the African Continent”. African success is therefore achieved and won in togetherness,…. in bringing people together.

In this connection, GHANAFEST SA 2017 is focused on bringing people together to celebrate Ghana’s 60th Independence Anniversary with a golden African experience, and also to commemorate how far the African Continent has come over the decades.

GHANAFEST SA, has steadily become an important calendar event in South Africa, which seeks to showcase and educate South Africans and other Nationals resident in South Africa about Ghana’s rich cultural heritage. It also aims at fostering unity and a sense of patriotism among Ghanaians in South Africa, as well as to promote cultural understanding and deepen the cordial relations between Ghana and South Africa.

The event serves to exhibit Ghanaian textiles & clothing, music & dance, cultural & traditional dances, apparel & artefacts. It will be an opportunity to taste Ghana’s traditional cuisine such as fufu & goat light soup, waakye, ripe plantain and beans stew, kenkey and fish, as well as Ghana’s famous jollof riceCultural performances from both Ghanaian and South African Cultural Groups will be on display to depict the unity and culture of the two countries.

There will be a special featuring of sensational Ghanaian musician “Bisa Kdei” from Ghana, as well as the “Black Motion” Group from South Africa, that will spice up the atmosphere with abundance of rhythmic sounds of music to entertain and entice visitors to the dance floor.

There will be for sale, smart/casual and formal kente clothing and Ghanaian fashion designs for both male and female, Ghanaian artifacts, cosmetics, delicious traditional Ghanaian food, herbal products and other made in Ghana products.

GHANAFEST SA 2017 is an event for the whole family. Bring the children along to enjoy a fun day of face painting and bouncing castles, and to expose them to the diversity of African culture. Raffles will be drawn, as well as competitions in several outdoor and indoor traditional Ghanaian games, with opportunity to win interesting prizes.

It is an open event, with no entrance fee, and all are cordially invited.