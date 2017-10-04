Albert Commey confident of victory against WAFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-10-04

Albert Commey, Aduana Stars CEO <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507109424_305_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars, Albert Commey, has underlined the importance of their week 27 encounter against WAFA, as they are poised to collecting all three points to boost their chances of winning the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League (GPL) title.

The ‘Ogyaa Boys’ will take a big step towards winning this year’s GPL when they lock horns with second placed WAFA in the top liner for week 27, in a match which could determine who emerge victor for the season.

According to the highly experienced football administrator, the whole Aduana fraternity are poised for the task ahead as they have done everything humanly possible to win the game.

“Whichever team wins this match presents an added advantage of winning the league but it doesn’t automatically deliver the league title because we have two matches to go.

“Even when you are leading with four points it doesn’t conclude it, because if you at WAFA they are formidable at home and they barely lose likewise Aduana Stars. So this match is very a very important match but from Aduana’s perspective we are looking at annexing all three points and we will fight for it and we’re ready,” Commey told Happy FM.

He added:” God knows what will happen in the match, but we have done our parts as humans and we want our supporters pray for us so that we get the much needed luck. We were having some injuries but most them are back into the team which is presents and added advantage.”