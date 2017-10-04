Akosua Adjepong leads epic flash mob to raise awareness about breast cancer

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: Yen.com.gh

2017-10-04

Akosua Adjepong, Award wining musician

Nothing grabs the attention to a social cause more strongly than an amazing flash mob, and Akosua Adjepong brought that to life over the weekend.

With the popular ‘Azonto’ dance along with other musical entertainment, Akosua used her talents to thrill passengers and survivors of the condition at the airport and then shared some important information about the disease.

The event was organized by Breast Care International, as part of their annual breast cancer awareness campaign, and a subsequent ‘Walk for the Cure’ program is expected to be held in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

Akosua Adjepong who is also a Global Ambassador for Breast Cancer, expressed concern at existing misconceptions about the disease, regardless of the awareness that has been raised about it.

Meanwhile a celebrated breast surgeon Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai also spoke on the constant reliance on herbal solutions for the treatment of several cancers suffered by Ghanaian women.

According to her, the late reports of the disease to treatment centres, contributes to the inability of health professionals to properly fight the conditions.