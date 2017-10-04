Afia Schwarzenegger ‘schools’ Israel Laryea with her dance moves

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

2017-10-03

Self-acclaimed queen of Ghana comedy, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger and ace TV Presenter Israel Laryea had a go at each other on the dance floor during Selly Galley’s 30th birthday celebration.

In a video posted on Instagram, the two TV personalities were seen busily showing off their dance moves to the admiration of others who had gathered to celebrate with the celebrity.

The video showed Afia Schwarzenegger going down low to some music while her challenger, Israel Laryea moved about calmly dressed in a white shirt and white trouser. Afia Schwarzenegger, however, was seen wearing an all-black outfit.

Afia Schwarzenegger has been in the news for a while for an alleged scandal involving her embattled husband Lawrence Abrokwah. The latest news involving the couple is a court case to bring finality to the matter.

There was also a video circulating on social media involving celebrity lawyer, Maurice Ampaw who is alleged to have indicated that they were making legal strides to ensure that his client gets a share of the property of Afia Schwarzenegger.

To this effect, Afia Schwarzenegger jokingly came up with a challenge and called it the “Kyemup3” challenge. Former Big Brother Africa Housemate Selly celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend and the party saw many industry players gracing the event to celebrate with the actress.

Selly is the wife of Cartel Big J of music group Praye fame known as Praye Tietia in the showbiz industry and bears the real name Stephen Fiawoo.