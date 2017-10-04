Aduana Stars inch closer to premier league title

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Aduana are on the vcusp of winning the Ghana Premier League

Dormaa-based Aduana Stars took a giant step towards winning the 2017 Ghana Premeir League after beating their closest challengers WAFA 1-0 at the Agyemang Badu Park on Wednesday.

Aduana striker Derick Sassraku powered home with a fine header in the second half to give Aduana a 4 point lead with only three games to end the league campaign.

WAFA were undone by a lot of profligacy on the part of their strikers and will have only themselves to blame.

Aduana Stars are aiming to win their second Ghana Premier League title after they first won it in 2009 when they gained promotion into the elite division.

Elsewhere, WA All Stars ended Hearts of Oak’s title ambitions with a 2-1 victory over the Phobians in WA. Hearts took the lead through Samuden but All Stars rallied back to win 2-1.

The result means Hearts now trail Aduana by 7 points with only three games left. The result also means All Stars get to exact revenge on the Phobians who beat them in the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup last Sunday in Obuasi.

Elsewhere, Tema Youth were shocked by Elmina Sharks who stormed Tema and left with all three points beating the Habour lads by 2-0.

Kotoko will play Ashgold tomorrow at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi. The game had to be rescheduled due to the replay of the MTN FA Cup semifinal match between Kotoko and Medeama on Monday after it was rained off on Sunday.

Medeama will also take on Liberty at the Tarkwa T &A park on Thursday.

Results at a glance



Aduana 1-0 WAFA

Dwarfs 3-1 Allies

WA 2-1 Hearts

Olympics 4-2 Bolga

T’Youth 0-2 Sharks

B’Chelsea 2-0 Bechem