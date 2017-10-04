470MW Karpowership connected to national grid

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has announced the connection of the 470 MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan to the national grid.

The powership, has thus begun supplying power to the national grid following the completion of all requisite commissioning works, and operational tests, officials say.

The Karadeniz Osman Khan Powership berthed at the Tema Port in August this year.

A press statement issued by the communications department of the company said the operation of Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan “is in consonance with the Power Purchase Agreement signed with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) requiring Karpowership to supply a total of 450 MW onto the national grid for 10 years”.

The 470MW Powership will supply uninterrupted and reliable electricity to Ghana for thermal power generation with combined cycle power generation technology.

It is approximately 50m wide and 300m long, with dual fuel engines – utilizing low sulphuric HFO and NG fixed to function.

“The powership will initially use low Sulphur Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) to generate electricity but thanks to its ability to operate with natural gas as well, it will be converted to natural gas as soon as local natural gas supplies become available, ensuring cost savings for Ghana,” it said.

The operations of 470MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan will significantly improve Ghana’s electricity supply as the most reliable power plant in the country, while creating more employment opportunities.