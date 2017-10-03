Yaro’s injury was a major blow for us – Medeama coach

Evans Adotey, Medeama Coach <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507041032_148_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Medeama coach Evans Adotey feels his side’s chances of beating Asante Kotoko in the semi finals of the 2017 MTN FA Cup was hurt by the injury to impressive defender Yaro Ibrahim.

Ibrahim was enroute to emerging as the best player of the match with his formidable partnership with Paul Aidoo at the back.

But injury forced off the youngster in the early parts of the second half.

Kotoko however failed to take full advantage of Ibrahim’s exit until the 109th minute of extra time when Saddick Adams bundled in the eventual winner.

“The injury to Yaro Ibrahim really affected us,” he said.

Kotoko will now face rivals Hearts of Oak in the finals of the FA Cup to be played on October 29 in Tamale.

