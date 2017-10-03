World Rugby congratulates Herbert Mensah on his re-election

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

World Rugby has congratulated the re-elected president of the Ghana Rugby Football Union, Herbert Mensah.

Herbert Mensah was unanimously endorsed by the Ghana Football Union to continue his tenure as the president of the Union in recent elections held to elect executives of the Union.

In a release signed by the Chairman of World Rugby, Bill Beaumont, CBE DL and Chief Executive Officer Brett Gosper, it accepted their elections and welcomed them onto the world body.

“On behalf of the World Rugby, I wish to congratulate you on your re-election as the president of the Ghana Rugby Football Union and further congratulate the new Ghana Rugby Football Union Board on its election at the recent Ghana Rugby Football Union Annual General Meeting.”

“We look forward to continuing to work with you and the Board going forward.”