Watch actress Maame Serwaa show her backside to the world

Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa has released a new video of herself revealing her looks and God-given shape to fans.

The young actress, born Clara Benson is seen twisting her body in the new video telling fans to watch her super-hot body.

Maame who precedes to enter university of Ghana after brutally sweeping good grades in the just ended WASSCE, was seen in jeans trouser and white top with her purse marching the dressing.

She shakes her backsides to fans, telling them to examine her looks.

She recently took to her Instagram page applauding Ebony looks and her sexual performance on stage.

According to her ebony is the favourite, because she was real and very versatile on all angle.

Watch the video below.

