Wa All Stars coach Mumuni blames referee for FA Cup defeat against Hearts

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-02

The defending league champions were dumped out of the competition after losing 2-1 to the Phobians <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506990631_35_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Wa All Stars trainer Alhaji Mumuni Sakpari has expressed his disappointment in officiating following his side’s loss to Hearts of Oak in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday.

The defending league champions were dumped out of the competition after losing 2-1 to the Phobians at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Goals from Patrick Razak and Kwame Kizito sealed the win for the Phobians while a late strike Samuel Atta Mensah only proved to be a consolation.

“I don’t understand the behavior of certain officials in this country. The referee frustrated my players with cautions which I think Hearts equally committed the same offences but they weren’t punished,” Sakpari fumed.

“From what I know is that as a referee you always have to carry the FIFA motto into every game you officiate, which is fair play, but we didn’t see that in the game. My boys were of the view that the referee was with Hearts of Oak and the moment that comes into your mind, your mind becomes divided.”

“I think it’s about time our officiating officials move away from this “two most glamorous clubs” thing and follow the rules because we’re all in the premiership. No team should be aided by officiating, it is very bad,” Sakpari concluded.

Hearts are waiting for the winner of the other semifinal game between Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC in the final.