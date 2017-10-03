Tema Shipyard accommodates 24 vessels so far this year

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

2017-10-03

PSC Tema Shipyard has made gains by recording 24 vessels that used her facility for drydocking activities between January and September 2017.

The figure indicates an improvement on the shipyard’s performance since 2014. PSC Tema Shipyard has one of her two graving docks being the largest between the southern tip of Europe and Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.

“Our current achievement in recording more ships is due to pragmatic management and stability of the yard after the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) took over on July 1, 2016,” a senior management personnel at the drydock told The Ghanaian Chronicle.

The yard in 2014, worked on 20 vessels and the figure rose to 23 ships in the following year. However, between January and June of last year, a period when the shipyard was plaqued with several industrial unrests, the yard witnessed a dramatic drop in vessel call for drydocking which stood at only four.

When the GPHA took over, between July and December, 2016, the Captain Francis Micah-led management endeavoured to work on 18 ships.

This year’s performance of 24 vessels from January to September and many still in queue to be serviced, is generally observed as good omen for the yard.