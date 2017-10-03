Tema Port Expansion Project: $20m contract for office, workshop facilities signed

Meridian Ports Services (MPS), the terminal operator expanding the Tema Port has signed a $20 million building contract with Consar Limited.

Under the terms, Consar will construct office and workshop facilities as part of the Tema Port Expansion Project.

The contract which was jointly executed by the Chief Executive Officer of MPS, Mr Mohamed Samara, and the Managing Director of CONSAR, Mr Stefano RamellaPezza, covers the construction of the following:

• Office for the Authorities and all the supporting services.

• Office for MPS from which the port is managed.

• Office & Workshop for the maintenance and repair of equipment.

• Customs Examination Platform for inspecting containers’ contents.

The Office space will consist of 8,725 m2 and the Workshop floor will have 12 Maintenance bays covering an area of 3,250 m2.

The Customs Examination Platform will be elevated so that containers will remain on trucks during the customs examination and also the platform will be sheltered so to enhance the Customs efficiency while inspecting the contents of containers. The total of 60 truck bays will be constructed in Phase 1.

“The building specifications were prepared by MPS while the building designs were prepared by Aurecon with key considerations to cost, time, buildability, durability and functionality being carefully balanced to meet the needs of the port operations without compromising on safety and sustainability,” the CEO of MPS said.

The MPS Port Project Director, Mr JesperKjaerulf-Moller, explained that all building structures will be constructed with a mixture of reinforced concrete on piled foundations and structural steel frame.

He expressed his confidence that CONSAR will work closely and robustly with AECOM (The Project Management Consultants) to meet the contractual completion date in February 2019 to enable the installation and commissioning of the various components of the Terminal Operating System in good time before the envisaged “Go Live” by the end of June 2019.

Mr Stefano Pezza stated that CONSAR LTD is a Kumasi based Ghanaian Construction Company with a track record of providing excellent services across various sectors of the economy since 1983. He added that they were poised to deliver on their part and would employ over 400 skilled Ghanaians in needed competencies for the construction.

MPS is the leading Container Terminal Operator in the West African sub-region.

It is a public-private partnership between Ghana Ports & Harbours Authority, Meridian Bolloré Africa Logistics and APM Terminals as principal investors and the leading container terminal operators in the world.

MPS is currently undertaking the expansion of the Tema Port, designed to leverage Ghana’s strategic location in the heart of West Africa, to make it a major trading hub and attract more investment.