Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-03

Tamale Sports Stadium



Tamale will be the center of attraction on October 29 when the two biggest clubs in Ghana football lock horns for the MTN FA Cup trophy.

Kotoko and Hearts have made it to the finals after besting Medeama and WA All Stars respectively.

The Porcupines won 1-0 on Monday while the Phobians courtesy Patrick Razak and Kwame Kizito earned a 2-1 victory.

The match will be played at the Tamale Sports Stadium.