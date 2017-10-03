Spio-Garbrah ‘lobbies’ for 2020 NDC Presidential candidate slot in USA

It appears former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has begun mobilizing to contest the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer slot for the 2020 election.

Even though the experienced politician has remained coy about his presidential ambition, he seems to be lacing his boots for the contest by meeting some NDC Executives in the US ostensibly to seek their support to contest in the 2018 presidential elections.

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah posted on his Facebook page to express how excited he was after he met with Executives of NDC in USA in Boston, Massachusetts and Worcester.

Apart from Prof. Joshua Alabi, there are a host of NDC stalwarts who are all planning to upstage ex-President Mahama as the NDC’s flag bearer for 2020 because many claim he does not have what it takes to run for the highest office again, after his abysmal performance in the last election that culminated in his and the party’s humiliating defeat.

They include former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Algban Bagbin and former National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) CEO, Sylvester Mensah, who was recently seen meeting NDC members at Sogakope.

They are said to be busily setting up offices and criss-crossing the country to shore up their support bases ahead of the crucial NDC congress, likely coming off next year.