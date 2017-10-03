Small scale enterprises assured of support to expand businesses

Business News of Monday, 2 October 2017

2017-10-02

Madam Philomena Dsane, the Greater Accra Regional Manager of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), has assured medium and small enterprises of training support, to enable them to expand their businesses.

She said this would assist the enterprises to increase their incomes, access new markets and create more jobs.



Madam Dsane gave the assurance at the close of a training workshop organized by the NBSSI for medium and small enterprise owners/managers at Adenta, in Accra.

The NBSSI is providing separate training programmes for 1,050 entrepreneurs in business management skills and 1,100 for entrepreneurs in value chain development and management from selected districts across the 10 regions of the country.

The ongoing training was being run from August 28 to November 30, 2017 and is being sponsored by the African Development Bank (AfDB) under the Ghana Institutional Support Programme (GISP).



It is being facilitated by Elitrust Finecon, a Ghanaian Management and Business Development Consultancy Firm.

The broad objective of the training is to develop the skills of entrepreneurs to apply the appropriate expertise in business management to nurture their professions for growth, while the value chain owner/managers would have a deeper understanding and application of the value chain concept and management to improve their products/services from its conception to its end use.

Mr Gabriel Kofi Ayiglo, the lead Facilitator and Managing Consultant of Elitrust Finecon, expressed gratitude to the AfDB and GISP for funding the programme.

He appealed for increased support to the medium and small enterprises sector to accelerate growth and development.

Mr Ayiglo urged the beneficiaries of the workshop to put the skills and knowledge acquired to good use as it is the only way they could realise the full impact of the training.