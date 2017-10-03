Self-styled soldier arrested for allegedly defrauding Nsawam residents

Anthony Nana Wiafe poses as a soldier to allegedly defraud some residents of Nsawam <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507046686_812_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Police in Nsawam have arrested a 32 year old security officer who posed as a soldier for allegedly defrauding some residents of Nsawam to the tune of about GH30,000 under the pretext of enlisting them in the Ghana Armed Forces.

The suspect, Anthony Nana Wiafe ,from Tarkwa , was arrested last night from his hideout in Kwasi Nyarko, a suburb of Nsawam after Alfred Asante and Emelia Odame had lodged different complaints with the police.

Eastern regional police PRO, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said the suspect who claim to be a military captain and work with the Ghana Air Force allegedly took Gh1,100 and Gh 600 cedis respectively from his victims.

The police PRO said the suspects is currently in their custody while they look into the matter.

Meanwhile, some victims of the fake military officer have been trooping the police station to demand their money after they heard of his arrest.

