Saudi Arabia will cater for Ghana’s travelling expenses for friendly – Sannie Daara

Saudi Arabia will take the travelling cost of Ghana to Riyahd for their international friendly next week.

According to Ghana FA Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara the Saudi FA will bring a chattered flight to fly the whole Black Stars team straight to their country for the international friendly.

“The reason why they are taking charge of the traveling arrangements is that FIFA has regulations concerning hours of flight on international second matches.”Sannie told the Press

“Sometimes when a team has to travel more than six hours for an international friendly, the host team takes charge of the traveling arrangements,”

Ghana’s last friendly game with Saudi Arabia was on September 11, 2007 when the Asians humiliated the Black Stars by five goals to nothing.

The Black Stars are scheduled to play the Green Falcons in Jeddah three days after the epic World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Kampala.

