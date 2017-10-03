Reinstate Kwabena Agyapong now – Abronye

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer, Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC, is leading a strong campaign for the reinstatement of the party’s suspended General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong.

According to him, though he’s one of the four petitioners who caused Mr Agyapong’s suspension, he’s come to the realization that it will take the latter to ensure discipline in the NPP, especially at the party headqaurters, now that the party is in power.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition NPP in 2015 upheld a decision by the party’s Disciplinary Committee to suspend its General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong and 2nd Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe.

The suspensions followed a petition brought forth by four party members: Chris Arthur, Former TESCON-KNUST President; Adreba Kwaku Abrefa Damoa, London; Kwabena Afum Dankwa, London; and Kwame Baffoe, NPP Regional Youth Organiser, Brong Ahafo to demand sanctions against the two accusing them of undermining the party’s authority.

Mr Agyapong and Crabbe were accused of publicly rebelling against the party’s decision to indefinitely suspend the national chairman, Paul Afoko. Mr Agyapong had publicly said he does not recognise the acting Chairman, Freddie Blay.

But speaking on Oman FM, Abronye DC, said Mr Agyapong has served enough time on his suspension and the time is due for him to return to take his rightful place and put things right in the party.