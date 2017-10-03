Regina Van Helvert to hold ‘Using Social Media for Business’ seminar

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: Hyphen Inc

2017-10-03

Regina will be joined by some of her colleagues such as Majid, Sammy Forson and Aaron Adatsi. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507036642_308_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian actress and TV and radio personality, Regina Van Helvert is set to start her Campus seminar Tour dubbed ‘Using Social Media for Business.’

The actress some weeks back said she had observed a lot of young people use the internet unproductively, but indicated that it should change to improve the socioeconomic development of Ghana.

“I believe Social media penetration in our part of the world is still growing and there is a need for us to set standards with it. It comes with business opportunities and we need to take advantage of it,” she said.

“I feel we play too much on social media and also take things for granted. It has become a bullying and trolling tool for some people. Please we shouldn’t just post and like pictures on social media. We should also use it business-wise. Let’s build businesses with the large following we have out there. Companies need that our following to make their accounts fat,” she added.

Regina has taken it upon herself together with some of her friends to encourage students to use social media to do business no matter how small the business is.

According to Regina, “There is a lot we can do with the internet. Elsewhere people are learning trade from YouTube, while other are also starting their own web series. Some are also buying and selling products on social media. That’s the way to go. Yes employ yourself on social media. The first stop for this seminar is the University of Ghana, Legon.”

She will be joined by her colleagues Majid Michel, Sammy Forson, Aaron Adatsi and Jason El-A at Adum Kwapong Hall on 5th October 2017, 6:30pm to teach, advice and encourage students to use social media for business.

Speaking to GHOne Tv news, she added her next stop will be at Central University College on 20th, October with Stonebwoy.