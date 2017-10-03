PPP commemorates ‘Black October’ | General News 2017-10-03

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

2017-10-03

The Progressive People’s Party has set the month of October to commemorate their disqualification ahead of the 2016 elections.

In line with this, they have called on all political parties especially those that were affected by the actions of the EC and the general public to join it in marking what they claim is ‘the deepest cut on our young democracy’

The Electoral Commission disqualified thirteen presidential aspirants from contesting in the 2016 elections.

The EC Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, said those disqualified failed to meet the necessary requirements, hence their ineligibility to contest.

The 13 political parties included PPP, led by Papa Kwesi Nduom, Ambassador-at-large, Dr. Edward Mahama’s PNC and Hassan Ayariga’s APC.

Subsequently, through a Court ruling, some of the parties including PPP and PNC were permitted by the EC to contest the 2016 election

The PPP insists, the actions of the EC in October 2016, ‘will remain a black spot in the history of Ghana’s Democracy’ and is contrary to the values of ‘Freedom and Justice’ Ghana has stood for since independence

The party maintains they are committed to ensuring that such actions do not repeat itself to damage the country’s reputation.

As part of the commemoration, a month-long activity which will include a media encounter and the raising of ‘a black flag on top of the offices’.

The party will also set aside a day to honour a former Vice Presidential candidate in the 2012 election, Eva Lokko.

Find below the full release

BLACK OCTOBER – A SCAR ON GHANA’S DEMOCRACY

The belligerent posture of Ghana’s Electoral Commission in the run-up to the 2016 general elections invoked a warning signal on the practice of Democracy in Ghana going forward.

Events that took place last year in October 2016 will remain a black spot in the history of Ghana’s Democracy; as the constitutionally mandated neutral arbiter – the Electoral Commission of Ghana – unilaterally disqualified 12 political parties, on various counts of unproven offenses and without recourse to the natural law of justice, from contesting the 2016 Presidential Elections.

This singular action by the Electoral Commission went contrary to all the values Ghana has stood for as a Nation since Independence – Freedom and Justice.

It was the deepest cut on our young democracy after we had successfully changed political power in 2000 to the admiration of the world and become the beacon of hope in Africa.

We cannot, therefore, sit aloof and watch the constitutionally mandated institution to flaunt its own rules and regulations with impunity again to discredit our highly earned international reputation.

We know everybody must submit to our constitutional rule of law, including judges, and the electoral commission is not an exception, an enclave, or a bunker clown to subvert our laws.

We call on all political parties, and Ghanaians in general, to commemorate this month “Black October” as it reminds us of the ill intent of the Electoral Commission of Ghana and warrants saying to ourselves “Never again” should we allow the Commission to decide for the entire country outside of the rule of law, what to do.

We recall with agony the loss of the first Ghanaian female engineer – Madam Eva Lokko – at the dawn of October 2016. May her soul rest in perfect peace.

We now call on well-meaning Ghanaians, our Party rank and file, and all constituents to mark the “Black October” as follows:

1. Oct 6 ( Eva Lokko’s Candle Night Vigil at Asylum Down Party Headquarters. All are welcome).

2. Oct 10 ( Black October – Day of disqualification. All party offices should raise a black flag on top of the offices. Also, Party Officials should clad themselves in black.

3. Oct 12 ( Dialogue Day. 5 minutes sit down meeting at Party offices)

4. Oct 13 (Encounter with the media. Party communicators must remind Ghanaians of the discrimination and treachery of the EC on this day)

5. Oct 14. (Court Day or Ayi Kwei Otoo’s Day).

6. Oct 28 (High Court Victory Day. Party executives and members should be in their white and red attires).

7. Oct 31st (Judas’s Day. Act of Betrayal and bad faith by EC).

8. Nov 7 (Supreme Court Ruling – Final Victory Day. All white all day)

We urge all Ghanaians to join the Party commemorate this October month by speaking up against injustice as it has the potential to stop the future abuse of office by independent office holders such as the EC, the law enforcement institutions and others who played diverse roles to perpetuate such an injustice on the conscience of Ghana. It will also deter political leaders from interfering in the work of such institutions of state to allow fairness and equity to prevail.

We take this opportunity to thank the judicial service for upholding the law and the expedient manner with which they dealt with the matter. We thank all well-meaning Ghanaians who also supported this noble course.

The Progressive People’s Party assures the people of Ghana that it will remain resolute in its quest to deepen the democratic credentials of Ghana and will not shy away from any action that will ensure its success.

Murtala Mohammed (PPP, National Secretary)