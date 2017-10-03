Pollack laments Kotoko’s lack of killer instinct despite Medeama win

Steve Pollack, Asante Kotoko coach <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507044631_861_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Pollack complained about his team’s lack of a killer instinct despite beating Medeama 1-0 on Monday to reach the MTN FA Cup final.

The Porcupine Warriors dominated but were unable to make their possession count as they needed an extra-time goal from Saddick Adams to advance.

”You always have that [fear of being punished for profligacy] as a coach when you are making a lot of chances,” he said after the match.

”We had a lot of chances in the first half and also in the second half but the quality of our finishing is not at the level it should be.”

Asante Kotoko will face arch rivals Hearts of Oak in the final on 29 October in Tamale.

