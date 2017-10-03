Police to probe ‘top government arms dealers’

According to the police, Agya Yaw Yeboah will be invited to assist in the probe of the matter <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507037079_294_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Police Service has indicated that investigations will be conducted into a claim by a purported reformed armed robber, Agya Yaw Yeboah, that some top government officials are behind the supply of illicit arms to criminals in the country.

A statement issued by Director of Public Affairs, DSP Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, said: “The police headquarters has monitored a statement made by one Agya Yaw Yeboah, a purported reformed armed robber, who spoke on Kofi TV and same has been published by Ghananweb.com to the effect that he knows the people behind the supply of arms to armed robbers.

“In view of the statement, the police have commenced investigations into the allegation and are in the process of inviting the said Agya Yaw Yeboah to assist in the investigations.”

