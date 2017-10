Medeama and Kotoko played in the FA Cup on Monday



The Premier League Board (PLB) has announced that Ghana Premier League Match day 27 matches involving Asante Kotoko and Medeama have been rescheduled to Thursday October 5 at 3:00pm.

This is in light of the replay of the MTN FA Cup semifinal match between the two sides on Monday after it was rained off on Sunday.

All other Match day 27 matches will be played on Wednesday October 4 at 3:00pm at their respective venues as announced earlier.

