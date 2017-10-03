PLB announces officials for match day 27

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
2017-10-03
Cecil Fletcher has been appointed as the centre referee for Wednesday’s title-deciding clash between Aduana Stars and WAFA at Dormaa.
The Takoradi-based will be assisted by Haruna Bawa and Alhassan Badiu with Issaka Afful as the fourth official.
In Wa, Yaw Ametepeh will lead the set comprising Rahman Salifu and Joseph Sey for Wa All Stars versus Hearts of Oak.
On Thursday, Prosper Adii will be the middle man when Asante Kotoko host AshantiGold in the derby clash.
His assistants will be David Adjin and Augustine Akuane.
Below are the Match officials for Match day 27:
Match: MEDEAMA VS LIBERTY PROF
Venue: TARKWA (THURSDAY)
Referee: KENNY PADI
Asst 1: KENEDY BENTIL
Asst 2: SUMAILA SALIFU
4th Ref: EKU BOATENG
Match Commissioner: WILLIAM GIDIGLO
Match: ADUANA VS WAFA
Venue: DORMAA (WEDNESDAY)
Referee: CECIL FLETSHER
Asst 1: HARUNA BAWA
Asst 2: ALHASSAN BADIU
4th Ref: ISSAKA AFFUL
Match Commissioner: ANNAN LOMOTEY
Match: GT. OLYMPICS VS BOLGA
Venue: ACCRA (WEDNESDAY)
Referee: SOLOMON MORDEY
Asst 1: PAUL ATIMAKA
Asst 2: SAMUEL O. BOATENG
4th Ref: O. B AMANKWA
Match Commissioner: YAW ADU
Match: TEMA YOUTH VS SHARKS
Venue: TEMA
Referee: WILLIAM AGBOVI
Asst 1: IBRAHIM BADIU
Asst 2: ERIC NANTIERE
4th Ref: BERNAD DUNFE
Match Commissioner: OFORI ANTWI
Match: ASANTE VS ASHANTI GOLD
Venue: KUMASI (THURSDAY)
Referee: PROSPER ADII
Asst 1: DAVID ADJIN
Asst 2: AUGUSTINE AKUANE
4th Ref: ADAARI LATIF
Match Commissioner: OSEITUTU AGYEMAN
Match: B. CHELSEA VS BECHEM FC
Venue: BEREKUM
Referee: ENERST BAAFI
Asst 1: FRANK BOSSMAN
Asst 2: FREEMAN AWULO
4th Ref: ALEX NSIAH
Match Commissioner: COLLIN ADU YEBOAH
Match: DWARFS VS INTER ALLIES
Venue: CAPE COAST
Referee: TIMOTHY OBUOBISA
Asst 1: OUEDRAOGO DAWOOD
Asst 2: ALEX ANNIA?
4th Ref: DALLY GAGBA
Match Commissioner: PAUL AYAMBA
Match: WA ALL STARS VS HEARTS OF OAK
Venue: WA
Referee: YAW AMETEPEH
Asst 1: RAHMAN SALIFU
Asst 2: JOSEPH SEY
4th Ref: NATHAN ANAAFO
Match Commissioner: C. K. AZUGZEYA