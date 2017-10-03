PLB announces officials for match day 27

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Cecil Fletcher has been appointed as the centre referee for Wednesday’s title-deciding clash between Aduana Stars and WAFA at Dormaa.

The Takoradi-based will be assisted by Haruna Bawa and Alhassan Badiu with Issaka Afful as the fourth official.

In Wa, Yaw Ametepeh will lead the set comprising Rahman Salifu and Joseph Sey for Wa All Stars versus Hearts of Oak.

On Thursday, Prosper Adii will be the middle man when Asante Kotoko host AshantiGold in the derby clash.

His assistants will be David Adjin and Augustine Akuane.

Below are the Match officials for Match day 27:

Match: MEDEAMA VS LIBERTY PROF

Venue: TARKWA (THURSDAY)

Referee: KENNY PADI

Asst 1: KENEDY BENTIL

Asst 2: SUMAILA SALIFU

4th Ref: EKU BOATENG

Match Commissioner: WILLIAM GIDIGLO

Match: ADUANA VS WAFA

Venue: DORMAA (WEDNESDAY)

Referee: CECIL FLETSHER

Asst 1: HARUNA BAWA

Asst 2: ALHASSAN BADIU

4th Ref: ISSAKA AFFUL

Match Commissioner: ANNAN LOMOTEY

Match: GT. OLYMPICS VS BOLGA

Venue: ACCRA (WEDNESDAY)

Referee: SOLOMON MORDEY

Asst 1: PAUL ATIMAKA

Asst 2: SAMUEL O. BOATENG

4th Ref: O. B AMANKWA

Match Commissioner: YAW ADU

Match: TEMA YOUTH VS SHARKS

Venue: TEMA

Referee: WILLIAM AGBOVI

Asst 1: IBRAHIM BADIU

Asst 2: ERIC NANTIERE

4th Ref: BERNAD DUNFE

Match Commissioner: OFORI ANTWI

Match: ASANTE VS ASHANTI GOLD

Venue: KUMASI (THURSDAY)

Referee: PROSPER ADII

Asst 1: DAVID ADJIN

Asst 2: AUGUSTINE AKUANE

4th Ref: ADAARI LATIF

Match Commissioner: OSEITUTU AGYEMAN

Match: B. CHELSEA VS BECHEM FC

Venue: BEREKUM

Referee: ENERST BAAFI

Asst 1: FRANK BOSSMAN

Asst 2: FREEMAN AWULO

4th Ref: ALEX NSIAH

Match Commissioner: COLLIN ADU YEBOAH

Match: DWARFS VS INTER ALLIES

Venue: CAPE COAST

Referee: TIMOTHY OBUOBISA

Asst 1: OUEDRAOGO DAWOOD

Asst 2: ALEX ANNIA?

4th Ref: DALLY GAGBA

Match Commissioner: PAUL AYAMBA

Match: WA ALL STARS VS HEARTS OF OAK

Venue: WA

Referee: YAW AMETEPEH

Asst 1: RAHMAN SALIFU

Asst 2: JOSEPH SEY

4th Ref: NATHAN ANAAFO

Match Commissioner: C. K. AZUGZEYA