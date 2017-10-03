People who cut through Stonebwoy’s tent did so without ill intentions – Sammy Flex

Samuel Baah also known as Sammy Flex <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507011095_424_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Public Relations officer of Zylofon media, Sammy Baah has indicated that the individuals who cut through Stonebwoy’s tent did so without any bad intentions but rather in a quest to see their ‘star’.

According to him, after Stonebwoy had arrived at the event, people trooped into the tent where he and his family were expected to wait till he mounts the stage to perform.

He said after the security including the police and the private security used at the event called cheatars managed to sack all the fans from the tent, some of the fans who wanted to see their icon cut through the tent but unfortunately cut the wife of Stonebwoy who was sitting close to that side of the tent.

He indicated that Louisa was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where she was treated.

Sammy Flex who spoke to Accra-based UTV advised fans of musicians and other celebrities to always make it a point to exercise patience whenever they want to see their stars because they are there for them.

Louisa Satekla got cut at her back on the night of the “Ashaiman to the world” concert which was heavily patronized.

قالب وردپرس

Comments