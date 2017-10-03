Peace Hyde named Millennial Mogul by leading Nigerian business magazine

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: Brenda Omawumi

2017-10-03

Peace Hyde <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507047536_176_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

In the latest edition of The CEO Magazine by leading business and financial newspaper, Business Day, Peace Hyde, the newly appointed Forbes Africa Head of Digital Media and Partnerships/ Correspondent West Africa graces the cover.

From her education non-profit, Aim Higher Africa where she provides skills training to impoverished youths to her climb up the corporate ladder, Peace Hyde has made a significant impact in the media space within a short period of time with numerous high profile nominations as well as being recently voted as one of the United Nations 100 Most Influential People of African Decent.

In the latest issue of the magazine she shares on her amazing journey so far and discusses the future of digital media in Africa.

On building her personal brand Peace says:

“I am driven to make a change. A change in the way people perceive their abilities, a change in mindset and most importantly a change in societies expectation for young people. I want to contribute to the paradigm shift in the role the mindset plays in achieving your fullest potential. I believe in one fundamental principle, and that is through faith and God, all things are possible. You just need to add a sprinkle of hard work and you can achieve anything you put your mind to”.

On the evolution of the relationship between Influencer and Brand Peace Says:

We are in a world where everything is possible. Ideas are a dime a dozen and originality is increasingly hard to come by. Technology has redefined the way we live; interact with each other and with products and services. At the heart of that change lies the relationship between the influencer and the brand, which has become increasingly important to drive awareness and sales.

I think as product lines become more fragmented coupled with globalization, organizations are beginning to find new ways of pushing their message to their intended target audience. The emergence of native ads is a testament to this. I believe this evolution will continue for sometime. Community marketing and personalization are now strong aspects of the marketing mix and the only way to survive is to embrace this trend.