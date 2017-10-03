Parliament resumes today – AdomOnline.com

Parliament is expected to reconvene for its third meeting of its first session today, Tuesday, 3 October 2017.

Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye, by Standing Order 37, served the 275 members notice of the commencement of the meeting.

The bills expected to be worked on include the Special Prosecutor and Development Authority bills.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s proposal to have August 4 declared as Founders’ Day and September 21 as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day will also be discussed by the House.