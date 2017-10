Parliament will today, Tuesday, October 3 resume sitting after a two months break.

This will be the third and final meeting of the first session of the Seventh Parliament which was inaugurated on January 7, 2017.

The Bills expected to be considered this meeting include the Zongo Community and the Special Prosecutor Bills.

The House will also decide on President Akufo-Addo’s proposal to have August 4 declared as Founders Day and September 21 as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day.