OmniBank CEO wins 40 Under 40 award for Banking and Finance

The Chief Executive Officer of OmniBank, Philip Oti-Mensah, has won the Banking and Finance Category at the 40 Under 40 Awards.

It was organised to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of Ghana’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of 40.

The awards based the nominations on the commitment to business growth, professional excellence, and community service.

After beating off stiff competition from various financial leaders, he won the award for the Banking and Finance Industry meant for executives of various financial industries under the age of 40, male category.

This comes off the back of winning the 20 Under 40 Award, SME Financial Services CEO of the Year (Ghana Corporate Executives and Entrepreneur Awards) and emerged the 3rd most reputable Bank CEO in Ghana (Reputation Poll, 2017) earlier this year

Known for his visionary, hands-on and result-oriented approach, Mr. Oti-Mensah has led his team from minnows in the Savings and Loans Industry to a top player and subsequently a universal bank.

He has continuously demonstrated achievements through the many awards he has won as an individual and leader of OmniBank.

Aside from the many awards, he has also positioned the OmniBank as a true SME Bank.

Commenting on the feat, Philip Oti-Mensah dedicated his award to the OmniBank team and his family for their support.

“I want to thank the shareholders, the Board of Directors, Management and Staff of OmniBank for making Mr Oti-Mensah’s leadership possible.

“I dedicate this award to them. And of course, I say big thanks to my beautiful wife and my daughters,” he after receiving the award noting that this feat will rather spur him to be more humble and work harder.

With over 15 years’ experience in SME banking and commitment to SME development, Mr. Oti-Mensah has influenced the growth of many small entrepreneurs to succeed.

PROFILE OF MR. PHILIP OTI MENSAH

Philip Oti-Mensah boasts of over 15 years’ experience in the banking sector playing key roles in building successful SMEs in Ghana through various platforms over the last decade and over.

Philip took over a small (bottom 3) savings and loans company in 2013 and within three years transformed it into a universal bank. He set the vision 3 in 3, Bank in 5 (Top 3 of the Savings and Loans industry in 3 years, Universal Bank in Five Years but he led Union Savings and Loans to become number 1 in only 2 years (2015) and a Bank in 4 years (2016), meeting all the goals ahead of time.

Under his leadership Union Savings and Loans/OmniBank has won many awards in 2014 as follows:

2017

SME Financial Services CEO of the Year, Ghana Corporate Executives and Entrepreneur Awards

20 Under 40 Award

The Business Excellence Award, Emerging Brand of the Year

Product Innovation Award, Ghana Shippers Awards.

2016

Business Support, Non- Bank Of The Year Award, 2015 , Entrepreneurs Foundation Ghana

Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Non- Bank of the Year, 2015

Overall winner, Service Excellence Award, Jospong Group of Companies, 2016.

