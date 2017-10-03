Odade3 presents third edition of ‘Torch & Bonfire Night’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

As part of the commemorative week celebrations, PRESEC Old Boys association presents the third edition of its Torch & Bonfire Night celebrations, dubbed “A Touch of 1957”.

A torchlight and Bonfire night with a special Ghana @ 60 procession. Come experience live band music, fireworks display, re-enactment of the declaration of Ghana’s independence, fund raising outreach for projects in the school, induction of graduating seniors into the odade3 fraternity and unveiling of Presec @ 80 Anniversary logo.

The event will be held Friday 6th October at the premises of the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Legon at 6pm.

MCs billed for the night include Odade3s; Paul Adom Otchere of Good Evening Ghana, Lexis Bill of Joy FM and Bernard Avle of Citi FM.

There will also be performances from Ebony, Wutah and Odade3 Choirmaster of Praye fame.

Odade3 DJ’s on rotation are DJ Blow of Starr FM, DJ Mark Tontoh & DJ Adom

There will be lots of drinks and food to eat, it will be fun!