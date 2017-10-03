Not all politicians are liars – Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-03

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507041643_577_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he will use his presidency to change the perception of Ghanaians that politicians are liars by fulfilling promises he made to the electorate during the campaign in 2016.

The president said this at Jambusi when he commissioned a 55 million dollar water project for the people of Wa as he started a two-day visit to the Upper West region.

According to him, the perception of Ghanaians is that politicians do not fulfill their promises but he will ensure that all promises he made to the electorate are fulfilled.

He said, “We are determined to realise all our commitments to the people before they gave us their vote. Because we want the people to know that not all politicians are liars.”

Mr. Akufo-Addo reiterated government’s commitment to implement policies that are of benefit to the people of the north.

The Paramount Chief of the Dorimon Traditional Area Naa Sohiwmininye Dasaana on his part called on the president to ensure that the Dorimon Day Senior High School which was started by the previous administration is completed to serve the people of the Wa West district.

According to him, the district currently has no SHS hence the need to complete the SHS to help ease the challenges children in the area face when it’s time to get secondary education.

Naa Dasanaa also appealed for work to be done on the deplorable state of the roads in the Wa West district.