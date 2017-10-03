Mike Ocquaye backs Black Starlets to excel at World Cup

The Black Starlets arrived in India on Monday and were welcomed by H.E Mike Ocquaye Jnr <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507061304_598_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, His Excellency Mike Ocquaye Jnr. has expressed his belief in Black Starlets to win the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Addressing the team, H.E Ocquaye Jnr said, “You are welcomed to India, I just came from Ghana this morning (Monday), I was with the President just last week and they are very excited about the team and the possibility of the team winning the cup.”

“We believe the team is a very good team in terms of potential. We know you expect much for us because we want you to concentrate on this task we will try and cordon you so that your management and doctors will team for u so that u give us special results,” H.E Ocquaye Jnr stated.

The team will open their campaign against Colombia on October 6, at 11:00am local time at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

