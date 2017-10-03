Meet the celebrities who are single mothers and their children

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-03

Afia Schwarzenegger and her three beautiful children <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507054839_566_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The word celebrity sounds ambiguous when used in Ghanaian context. However, for the majority of natives in this country, the Stars in the movie and music industry merit such an acclaim.

?Unfortunately, though, being a celebrity does not make one devoid of life’s problems. ?

To this effect, there are some celebrity ladies in Ghana who are currently single mothers, but have managed to raise their children well.

YEN.com.gh take a look at some of these strong celeb women who are currently raising their children as single mothers.

Mzbel

?Mzbel the singer has a son whose father she has refused to disclose to the public. However, that has not deterred her from showering him with all the love in this world. ?

The hiplife songstress barely walks out without her son, who recently enrolled into Senior High School (SHS) after benefiting from the Free SHS programme.

Nana Aba Anamoah…….

The TV presenter is known for her confidence and aura when on the screens.

But the fact is that she is also a very loving mother and does not joke with her son.

?Nana Aba has made sure her son Paa Kow, who turns 17 this year, has been kept off the public, but she rarely wastes time in mentioning his name when given the slightest chance on any platform.

Afia Schwarzenegger

The controversial comedienne has most often been in the news for all the wrong reasons. ?

However, when it comes to issues involving her sons, Afia is the archetypal mother. ?

The TV presenter has two biological sons, and is reported to have adopted another three children who she takes care of.

Caroline Simpson

Caroline Simpson Former Miss Malaika contestant Caroline is also one of the Ghanaian celebrities who is a single mother. ?

The TV presenter bore a bouncy baby boy in 2011, and has always supported her child in various ways. ?

Despite her heavy schedules on TV and radio, Caroline still makes time for her son, and has showered him with all the motherly love possible.

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas the star actress has featured in a lot of headline-grabbing movies across Africa, and is also the mother of a lovely girl.

?Earlier in March Joselyn shared an adorable picture of herself and her daughter, wishing her a happy birthday. ?

She appears very close to her daughter and wastes no time in showing her off to the world.