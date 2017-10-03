Massive police clampdown on unregistered motorbikes at Achimota

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

The police in the Greater Accra Region have begun an operation to confiscate all unregistered motorbikes at Achimota and its environs following a string of robbery attacks there.

Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Afia Tenge said their target is to flush out persons who are roaming in the communities to carry out robbery operations.

She told Israel Laryea on Joy FM’s Midday News, Tuesday, the police have been able to arrest a suspect behind a robbery incident at Mile 7 in Accra.

“We have observed that they [robbers] look at the time when people are not in the community to attack mobile money vendors,” she said.



Residents of Achimota, Mile 7 and Tantra Hills have been living in fear after days of repeated robbery attacks in the communities.

Some gunmen on motorbikes attacked and robbed three different shops including a Forex Bureau last week Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Joy News has learned two of the attacks were carried out in broad daylight and the robbers made away with thousands of Ghana Cedis.

A mobile money operator who was robbed of her sales for the day totaling ¢10,000 said the attackers threatened to kill her if she did not hand over all the valuables in her possession.

“I was struggling with one of the armed robbers when the other person warned me to stop else I will see his dark side,” she told Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba. “I am afraid for my life,” she added.

But ASP Afia Tenge said the police have increased patrol within the three communities to prevent future attacks.

“We have decided to round up any motorbike we see in the community to find out if the motorbike is for them and whether they have the necessary documents,” she said.

She said as soon as the police are able to verify all the documents covering the motorbikes they may release them to the owners.