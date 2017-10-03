Malik Akowuah eager to repay Hearts’ faith after superb FA Cup performance

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-02

Malik Akowuah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1506988830_521_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hearts of Oak midfielder Malik Akowuah has assured the club’s fans to expect match winning performances from him in the dying embers of the campaign following their win over Wa All Stars in the semifinal of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Akowuah has not had the best of time since his switch from Medeama to the capital club in the off season, with many of their vociferous supporters calling for his sale when the league ends.

However, the dreadlocks enforcer displayed his best performances in the Rainbow jersey in the 2-1 win against Wa All Stars in semifinal of the FA Cup at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

And after being presented his man-of-the-match award, Akowuah assured their boisterous fans to expect more from him in their subsequent games.

“I know how difficult it has been to live up to expectation but I’m trying my best to finish the season stronger. There’s so much competition the squad and any team that thrives on competition always end up victorious. That’s exactly what we have in Hearts because it’s evident that when a player goes out of the set up, that player is being replaced adequately,” Akowuah declared.

“Therefore, if you are given a chance to play, you should make sure to give off your best because the one coming to replace could make you warm the bench for a long time. That’s one thing I’ve learned here, so I decided to improve my performance to meet up with the team, and the change was clear today. I’m not done yet and I know I can do more to help the club win laurels.”