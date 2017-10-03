Majeed Waris returns to Lorient slightly over weight

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-03

Abdul Majeed Waris <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507063195_516_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Loreint forward Abdul Majeed Waris has added some extra pounds of weight during his time off the pitch and will have to shed more in the coming days.

The former Trabzonspor man was handed last 30 minutes of the game against Le Havre where he was unable to ensure his side at least picked up a point.

That was the first time this season the Ghanaian forward was seen in Lorient colours and his shape will come as little surprise to keen followers of the club.

He looked to have grown more muscles in his upper body and his facial out look clearly gave away a footballer who was getting back to the pitch for the first time in almost three months.

His football wisdom was top notch though as he laid a beautiful forward pass to in-form Gaetan Courtet who failed to make good use of it.

Lorient eventually lost the game 3-2 and have now slipped to 6th on the league standings, they will be hoping that their Ghanaian forward scores enough to get them back to where they feel they belong.