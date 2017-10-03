Lumba celebrates 53rd birthday today

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2017

Ghanaian Highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly called ‘Daddy Lumba’ is celebrating his 53rd birthday on Friday September 29, 2017.

The award-winning artiste whose musical career started in the 80s has released over twenty albums.

The ladies’ man who has performed on several platforms both locally and internationally is noted for releasing hit songs every year.

The prolific musician was born on September 29, 1964 in Nsuta near Mampong, in the Ashanti Region.

Daddy Lumba started his musical career with the Lumba Brothers group with Nana Acheampong before going solo.

He is mostly flanked by beautiful ladies in his videos dancing to his tunes.

Some of his songs include: Ohia Asem, Enko den, Doctor Panee, Bribigye gye wo, Sika Asem, Yen tie obia, Odo nti, Fakye, Makra mo, Nyame Nhyira Mmaa, Aben wo ha, Dangerous, Me nya mpo, Theresa among others.