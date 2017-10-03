LIVESTREAMING: Agribusiness Investment Forum | General News 2017-10-03

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

GIPC in collaboration with USAID and FinGAP is currently holding a forum on agribusiness in Ghana on how to create opportunities along the agricultural value chain at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The theme for forum is “Agro-Investment: Driving development and opportunity along the agricultural value chain”.

Panellists will discuss on ways to develop the agricultural sector and also deliberate on how to implement and sustain government’s flagship programme “Planting for Food and Jobs” and the One District, One Factory policy.

The Planting for Food and Jobs programme was launched by the NPP government to transform the country’s agriculture sector making it lucrative for the youth. The programme is expected to increase the production of maize by 30 percent; rice by 49 percent; soybean by 25 percent; and sorghum by 28 percent from current production levels. This programme will create 750,000 jobs in both direct and indirect employment.

The Planting for Food and Jobs will be rolled out in all 216 districts across the country and will involve the supply of farm resources such as high yielding and improved seedlings to participating farmers.

This forum will analyse these policies as well as look at ways to attract investments into the agriculture sector.

