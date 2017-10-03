Kwesi Appiah donates to widows ahead of Uganda qualifier

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah has donated items worth thousands of cedis to some widows and widowers in Accra. ?Last Friday, Appiah visited the Widows and Widowers Foundation at Nima to make the kind gesture, as a way to give back to society.

The former Al Khartoum boss donated items such as bags of rice, boxes of oil and mineral waters, among others.

Speaking after the donation, Appiah said he is used to helping others, insisting his philanthropic works have mostly been in the Brong Ahafo region. ?

He added that he will continue offering help to widows and widowers across the country in order to make sure their needs are well taken care of. ?The Black Stars coach continued: “This is something that has been on my heart, to support widows and I’ll be doing this from time to time. I’ve been doing similar things in the Brong Ahafo region, but this is my first time here and I won’t end it now.”

Secretary of the Widows and Widowers Foundation, Abdul Razak Issah was glad to see Appiah donate to members of the foundation, saying “we are very grateful for this kind gesture. The coach has put smiles on the faces of the widows.”

It must be noted that this is not the first time the Black Stars coach has donated to the older generation. ?In fact, following his reappointment as coach of Ghana, he decided to donate $5,000 of his salary to cater for the welfare of retired players.