Kotoko coach Polack delighted to reach MTN FA Cup final

2017-10-03

Asante Kotoko coach Steven Polack has praised his side after they defeated Medeama 1-0 to progress to the MTN FA Cup final for the second time in three years.



Polack was extremely pleased with the victory and admitted the Porcupine Warriors deserved to advance to the cup final.



“I think we deserved to win,” the English tactician said after the match.

“Reaching the final is a very difficult thing and we will see how things will go. For now, we will focus on our league matches’’

He was however disappointed his side could not score more despite creating a host of chances.



”You always have that [fear of being punished for profligacy] as a coach when you are making a lot of chances,”



”We had a lot of chances in the first half and also in the second half but the quality of our finishing is not at the level it should be.”



Kotoko will face rivals Hearts of Oak, who bested Wa All Stars 2-1, in the final



The Tamale Sports Stadium will host the grand final on Sunday, October 29.