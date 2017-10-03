Kotoka International Airport to offer free WiFi soon

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has initiated the process to provide a suite of complimentary and subscribed WiFi access at all terminals of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Currently, the company provides limited free WiFi access of up to 30 minutes at the business and first class lounges, but this new move is to open it to all travelers using the airport.

This is in keeping with the international practice, where almost every airport in the world is providing either free and unlimited WiFi access to all travelers, or at least a mix of complimentary and paid access.

GAC, therefore, advertised a request for proposal (RFP) on June 27, 2017, asking interested entities to bid for the contract to install, operate, manage and maintain a reliable, modern and scalable WiFi network based on GACL standards.

Officials of GACL have confirmed to Adom News that they have already received a number of proposals from some telcos and ISPs and they are evaluating them to select the best candidate for the job.

The eventual winner would be required to implement multi-tiered wireless network connectivity options for passengers at both terminals 1 and 2 of KIA.

GACL said the system would be expected to provide a fast, secure and passenger-convenient complimentary WiFi access that would be upgraded by the operator as technology emerges.

Because the service is free, the operator would be allowed to commercialize the WiFi page by placing adverts on it, subject to written approval by GACL Board.

Meanwhile, GACL is making the KIA a more welcoming atmosphere by providing live music with the king of free style, Ken Kabonu.

The company has also made it a practice to regularly announce that trolleys at the KIA a free for passengers. This is to stop the situation where some workers and so-called “goro boys” parading the port charge money from unsuspecting passengers for the use of trolleys.

GACL also cautions passengers regularly not to pay any money to anyone without collecting receipts and never to pay any money outside of the designated areas for payments.

