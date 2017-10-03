Korle Bu Senior staff call for ceasefire over UniBank contract

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

The Korle Bu Senior Staff Association (KOSSA), has called for ceasefire over the current impasse between management of the hospital and UniBank Ghana Limited, one of the financial institutions collecting revenue on behalf of the hospital.

KOSSA in a statement signed by its president, Charles Nii Kwade Ofei-Palm, said inasmuch as the issues being raised are relevant to the progress of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, and must be pursued to its logical conclusion, “this must be done without the current public accusations and counter accusations.”

“KOSSA therefore wish to appeal to the Hospital administration whose leadership has led to the peace the hospital is currently enjoying, and UniBank, which is also engaged in providing invaluable services to the hospital. KOSSA also recognizes the impact the public disagreement has on the operations of the institution, and strongly advocates for the cessation of all media banter, while we and other stakeholders take steps to amicably resolve the differences in ways that will inure to the benefit of our patients and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital,” KOSSA added.

The Senior Staff also appealed to President Akufo-Addo as well as the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, to help support the current efforts being made “at rebuilding Korle Bu and restoring its status as the Premier Teaching Hospital by the current CEO, Dr. Felix Anyah.”

Background

Management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital had decided to abrogate its contract with UniBank for the collection of revenue on its behalf. The management of the hospital had complained about UniBank’s compatibility shortcomings with the End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software which they said essentially led to revenue losses.

The hospital in a press statement, among other things accused UniBank of skipping a meeting to submit proposals for a new software for dealing with the revenue leaks.

It said Stanbic Bank, one of the institutions it engaged for the revenue collection project successfully presented a proposal, and was awarded the contract to pilot the new software in the entire hospital, which was valued at $240,000. But Unibank debunked the claims describing it as “a total fabrication.”

UniBank doesn’t understand that we’re losing money

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer for Korle Bu, Mustapha Salifu, has insisted that UniBank Ghana Limited is yet to grasp the extent to which the hospital made losses due to the End-to-End Hospital Revenue Collection Software contract.

“If UniBank actually stated that we lied about revenue losses in the hospital, then it means they actually have not appreciated the complexities of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, and the reason for which we are asking for a system that will enable us to automate the service so that we will reduce human interference,” he said in a Citi News interview.

The A-Plus factor

The issue came to the limelight following some corruption allegations musician A-Plus, against two presidential staffers, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor.

A-Plus’ allegations had to do with a petition by UniBank to the effect that the management of Korle-Bu had abrogated the existing Memorandum of Understanding with them without any reason, thus treating them unfairly. A-Plus held that the two presidential staffers played a role in the matter, but his allegations were later described as “baseless” an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department.