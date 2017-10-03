KobbyGLive resigns from Metro TV

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Kobby G boasts of an impressive resume in the media industry in his young career.

Multi-talented entertainment personality, KobbyGLive has resigned from Metropolitan Television (Metro TV). Kobby G resigned from the TV station on 1st October, 2017.

During his stint there, he was the producer and host of ‘Click,’ an entertainment segment on the Good Morning Ghana show from Monday to Wednesday, and also the host of the Reggae and Dancehall edition on Playlist on Wednesdays at 3pm.

He was also the lead entertainment producer at the Station and a Content developer helping Playlist secure nominations at the RTP awards.

He worked as a Sales executive, MC, producer/presenter and a member of the sound production unit at Yfm before joining Metro TV.

Kobby G is also a professional voice over artiste working with brands such as ABL, Dragon Energy Drink, Inestfly among others.

He’s also an actor, artiste and has provided marketing consultancy for My kanta.com, Adinkafo Air freshers and My Ordio.

KobbyGLive joined the TV station in November 2014 as a production assistant. He was confirmed as a member of the company in March 2015.

Kobby G is a product of the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (Presec, Legon) and Central University.