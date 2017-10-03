Kingsley Sarfo shows commitment to Ghana

Kingsley Sarfo has shown commitment to Ghana by joining the Black Stars camp

Kingsley Sarfo has shown great commitment to Ghana by joining the Black Stars camp for the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Uganda despite facing problems in Sweden.

The 20-year-old was held under the suspicion of raping a minor and attempted rape.

He was also in trouble for driving without a license and facing a six month jail sentence.

Nonetheless, he has joined up with squad to prepare for their much anticipated clash against the Cranes of Uganda in the penultimate match of the qualifying campaign.

The team will begin training today in Nairobi, Kenya.

