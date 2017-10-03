Kingsley Sarfo avails himself for Ghana despite problems in Sweden

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-03

Kingsley Sarfo

Beleaguered Malmo star Kingsley Sarfo will join the Black Stars camp for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

The 20-year-old was held under the suspicion of raping a minor and attempted rape.

He was also in trouble for driving without a license and facing a six month jail sentence.

Nonetheless, he has agreed to report for international duty- honouring his first Black Stars call up.

He will join up with the team in Kenya where they will train for four days.