Kingsley Sarfo avails himself for Ghana despite problems in Sweden

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
2017-10-03
Beleaguered Malmo star Kingsley Sarfo will join the Black Stars camp for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda.
The 20-year-old was held under the suspicion of raping a minor and attempted rape.
He was also in trouble for driving without a license and facing a six month jail sentence.
Nonetheless, he has agreed to report for international duty- honouring his first Black Stars call up.
He will join up with the team in Kenya where they will train for four days.