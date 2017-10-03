Kasim Nuhu joins Black Stars for the first time

Kasim Nuhu has joined the Black Stars camp for the first time <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507050017_511_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Young Boys defender Kasim Nuhu has joined the Black Stars camp for the first time ahead of the penultimate match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

The 22-year-old guardsman is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the Europe following his consistent performance for Young Boys in the Swiss Super League as well as the Europa League.

He was heavily linked with a move to English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The former Leganes defender is expected to make his debut for the four time Africa champions following injuries to regular centre-backs, John Boye and Jonathan Mensah.

Nuhu has scored two goals in eleven appearances in all competitions for Young Boys.

The Black Stars are in desperate need of points in the game and coach Kwesi Appiah will be hoping for a win at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium on Sunday October 7 to keep up the chase on Group E table toppers Egypt.

