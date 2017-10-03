Karim Zito ready to end Dwarfs dominance

Abdul Karim Zito, Inter Allies interim head coach <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507032030_270_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Inter Allies interim head coach Abdul Karim Zito insists he is ready to end his sides appalling performances against Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League.

The Cape Coast based club has been a bogey side of Inter Allies and Zito who was appointed three weeks ago to aid the side’s quest for survival in the Premier League maintains he is ready to beat Dwarfs.

“I’m looking forward to do better there. I know Dwarfs have been a bogey side to Inter Allies but I hope things will be better this time,” Zito told Happy FM.

“We’re preparing earnestly to turn the tide around and hope the work we’ve put in the last two weeks will pay off on the day. The boys are determined to change our story against Dwarfs tomorrow. ”

“I’m aware of the battle I face to sustain the club in the Premier League but I take it as a challenge and I know if I’m able to do pull it off, it’ll be a plus for me.”

Inter Allies labored at the Elwak Sports Stadium to beat Dwarfs 2-1 in the first round encounter.

