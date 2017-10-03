Jay Foley nominated for Young Entrepreneur Awards 2017

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2017

Radio and television personality, Jay Foley has been nominated for Young Entrepreneur Awards 2017.

This will be his first nomination in the Male Celebrity Entrepreneur category.



Mr. Foley will be competing in this category with TV and radio personality Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), Hiplife artiste Okyeame Kwame, Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter, Joe Mettle, Broadcaster/Businessman Abeiku Santana and Ace radio DJ and radio presenter, Merqury Quaye.

Young Entrepreneur Awards 2017 is an award scheme to identify and recognize young entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial individuals who defy the harsh entrepreneurial challenges facing the youth to establish on their own.