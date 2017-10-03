I’m taking folic acids to prepare the grounds for another baby – Mzbel

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah popularly known as Mzbel is a musician <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507007465_949_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mzbel has said she is ready for another baby since her son is now four years old.

According to her, she is currently still dating the father of her son and they have plans of producing more babies very soon.

Speaking to Mikki Osei Berko on ‘After Hours’ she indicated that she has started taking her folic acids in order to prepare the grounds for another baby.

Mzbel indicated that although she will want to flaunt her man, Ghanaian media does not give her the opportunity to do so.

A sad Mzbel indicated that she has a lot going on for her but the media seem to be concerned about negativity rather than the positive things that is going on in her life and career.

قالب وردپرس

Comments