I’m not a cocaine dealer – Actor James Gardiner

Actor James Gardiner has said people should not mistake him to be a cocaine dealer just because he drives in a Gh200,000 brand new Toyota Prado car.

The actor speaking on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show said he purchased the 2017 model of Toyota Prado with his hard-earned money.

Mr. Gardiner continued that the Prado which was used for the ‘Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix’ show interview is the third car he has purchased with his cash for the past 32 years he has been on this planet called earth.

When Zionfelix, host of the show asked the source of his income, James Gardiner who recently inked a juicy deal with Zylofon Media revealed that acting is just one of the many jobs he does but quickly added that cocaine business is not one of the numerous trades he engages in. According to him, hosting shows and making appearances at several events fetch him money. Not just that, he added that he is a voice-over artist and also a brand ambassador for several products, so he makes a lot of cash from those businesses as well.

James Garden further disclosed that his coconut business he started months back could not stand the test of time, so he is currently focusing on the renting of air diesel compressor. He told Zionfelix on the ‘Celebrity Ride’ show that he owns five of the air diesel compressor which supplies power for the machines contractors use to drill when constructing roads. The actor and voice-over artiste divulged that he charges Gh600 a day for each machine, so he takes home a lot of cash from the air diesel compressor business.

